Sherman+Reilly Launches Heritage Line Pullers, Tensioners

Revenue for the global shared mobility market is expected to exceed $1 billion by the end of 2025. SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that the global shared mobility market is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels by late 2021 or early 2022. Comprising of traditional carsharing, peer-to-peer (P2P) carsharing, e-hailing, ridesharing, bikesharing, demand-responsive transit (DRT), and mobility-as-a-service (MaaS), the industry has been adversely affected by COVID-19, which has significantly altered consumer mobility preferences and requirements. As a result, shared mobility companies are pursuing strategies to mitigate new business challenges, especially the steep decline in demand for services. In the short term, operators have diversified their business models to include delivery services for groceries, food and eCommerce packages. However, by 2025, global revenues for the shared mobility market are estimated to reach $1,002.84 billion, up from $305.92 billion in 2020, expanding at a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%.