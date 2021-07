While Illinois is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, there are some other annual diseases to keep an eye out for when heading outdoors this summer. Kendall County Health Department Executive Director RaeAnn VanGundy is reminding people to be aware of Lyme disease and West Nile virus. Lyme disease is spread by ticks and West Nile virus is usually spread by mosquitoes. VanGundy says the best thing to do is to avoid such pests as much as possible.