Susan Stage McAllister passed away peacefully at her home in Marietta, GA. on July 7, 2021, with her husband John at her side. She was born in Scranton, PA on February 19, 1948. She is survived by her husband, John Peter McAllister, Sr., her three children Kathleen McAllister Mangos, John McAllister, Jr., Joseph McAllister, and her sister Joanne Juba. Also surviving are her six grandchildren: Mackenzie and Reagan (children of Katie and Kurt Mangos); John and Liam (children of John and Ann McAllister); and Jonah and Eleanor (children of Joe and Heather McAllister). Susan was a devoted and wonderful Wife, Mother, and Grandmother ("Maeme"). Many friends of her children say that she was their second Mom. Close family members and friends describe her as one of the kindest, most caring, thoughtful and loving persons that they had ever known. She was an intensive listener. Susan and John enjoyed traveling to many parts of the world including Ireland, Helsinki, Estonia, London, Vietnam, Paris, and her absolute favorite, Aix-en-Provence. She found relaxation with cooking, gardening, and visiting with family and friends. Contributions to St. Paul's School, 1527 Penn Ave., Scranton, Pa. may be made in lieu of flowers.