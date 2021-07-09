Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Alzheimer's patients remain hopeful about new drug

By Jaclyn Cangro
spectrumlocalnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has changed who will qualify for a new Alzheimer’s drug, shrinking who is eligible from about six million people to somewhere between one and two million. Aduhelm was approved by the FDA last month. On Thursday, it was announced it will only be made...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Woodcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Biogen#Jaclyncangro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Science
Related
HealthArkansas Online

FDA narrows recommended use of new Alzheimer's drug

WASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday limited the recommended use of a new Alzheimer's drug to patients with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia from the disease -- a big change from the original label that included everyone with the illness. The revised label clarifies that Aduhelm,...
Public HealthFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Answers on Alzheimer's drug years away

WASHINGTON – When a controversial Alzheimer's drug won U.S. approval, surprise over the decision quickly turned to shock at how long it might take to find out if it really works – nine years. Drugmaker Biogen has until 2030 to complete a study confirming whether its new drug Aduhelm truly...
HealthWNYT

Health Beat: Alzheimer’s Drug

The controversy of a newly approved Alzheimer’s drug not only hasn't settled down. Three members of the FDA quit over it. So what does that mean for people diagnosed with the disease? How can family members make decisions? Beth Smith Boivn, executive director of the Alzheimer's Association northeastern New York office, joins me to talk about this.
HealthArkansas Online

FDA seeks inquiry on Alzheimer's drug approval

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday called for a federal investigation of the process that led to the approval of a new drug for Alzheimer's disease that has spurred sharp criticism from lawmakers and the medical community. In a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services' independent...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

New Prescribing Instructions Tighten Use of Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug

THURSDAY, July 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued new prescribing rules for the controversial Alzheimer's medication Aduhelm that will likely limit its use. When first approved a month ago, the FDA said Biogen's monthly IV drug was for all Alzheimer's patients. The...
Healthharrisondaily.com

Medicare evaluating coverage for $56,000 Alzheimer's drug

WASHINGTON (AP) — Medicare on Monday launched a formal process to decide whether to cover Aduhelm, the new Alzheimer's drug whose $56,000-a-year price tag and unproven benefits have prompted …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
HealthThe Lebanon Reporter

Will the new Alzheimer’s drug really cure the disease?

A few weeks ago a new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease hit the market. The FDA announced it had approved aducanumab marketed under the brand name Aduhelm by the biotech company Biogen. Predictably the Alzheimer’s Association, a patient advocacy group, hailed the news as a “victory for people living with Alzheimer’s and their families” and one that “ushers in a new era in Alzheimer’s treatment and research.”
Michigan Statebridgemi.com

190K in Michigan live with Alzheimer’s. FDA taps brake on new drug.

A controversial new drug to treat Alzheimer’s will now be limited only to those in the earliest states of the disease. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday changed its June decision that would have made Aduhelm available to nearly anyone with Alzheimer’s — a wide-open invitation to some 6.2 million Americans living with the deadly dementia, according to estimates by the Alzheimer’s Association.
Providence, RIStreetInsider.com

Biogen Alzheimer's drug hits roadblocks with some hospitals, insurers

FILE PHOTO: Aduhelm, Biogen's controversial recently approved drug for early Alzheimer's disease, is seen at Butler Hospital, one of the clinical research sites in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S. June 16, 2021. Jessica Rinaldi/Pool via REUTERS. Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to...
HealthKaiser Family Foundation

How Might the FDA’s Approval of a New Alzheimer’s Drug Impact Medicaid?

The recent approval of Aduhelm (aducanumab), which treats Alzheimer’s disease and carries an expected annual price tag of $56,000, has brought increased attention to high-cost drugs approved through the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway. While Medicare and its beneficiaries likely will be most impacted by the costs of the drug, as Alzheimer’s disease is most prevalent among older adults, the drug approval also has implications for Medicaid spending. Medicaid covers more than 80 million people, including many older adults who have not yet reached the age of Medicare eligibility. Medicaid will see increased costs through direct payment of Aduhelm for individuals who receive their drug coverage through Medicaid, as well as through potentially higher Medicare premium payments and cost-sharing for dual eligible beneficiaries (people eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid). Recent policy proposals targeted to accelerated approval drugs, as well as states actions to address coverage issues for very high-cost drugs in Medicaid, may mitigate the cost impact for Aduhelm, but challenges remain in addressing the impact of very high-cost drugs coming to market.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

Cleveland Clinic, Mount Sinai not administering new Alzheimer's drug

The Cleveland Clinic and the Mount Sinai Health System, two major health systems in the U.S., have decided they would not administer Biogen’s new Alzheimer’s drug following the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) controversial approval. The Cleveland Clinic issued a statement on Wednesday saying its panel of experts decided against...

Comments / 0

Community Policy