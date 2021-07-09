Cole Hamels slated to hold showcase for potential suitors later this month

Watching the Philadelphia Phillies win three consecutive series to pull within striking distance of first place in the National League East at the All-Star Break might have given fans a glimmer of hope regarding their chances to crack the postseason for the first time since 2011. This could cause the sports betting revenue in Pennsylvania to go up for the following months. April and May brought in the lowest handles since the beginning of the year, but if the Phillies continue to do well, we can expect the monthly numbers to go up.