Cole Hamels slated to hold showcase for potential suitors later this month

By Tim Kelly
philliesnation.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia Phillies icon Cole Hamels will hold a showcase for potential suitors later this month in Texas, according to Jon Heyman of Audacy Sports. Heyman says that Hamels will throw for those interested on July 16. That would set the four-time All-Star up to sign with a team in mid-to-late July, and potential make an impact in a pennant race, not that dissimilar to what Pedro Martinez did with the Phillies in 2009.

