The 114th episode of the L.A. Leakers freestyle series features Vince Staples, the Long Beach rapper who's dropping his self-titled album on Friday. It's always a joy to hear words from Staples, whether it's in interviews, on Twitter, or in music, and for his appearance on the show Staples delivers a stream of fiery, funny, and emotional bars over Dr. Dre's beat for "Xxplosive" from his album 2001. It's hard to pick a favorite, but when Vince raps "Shorty did the Lil Kim" as he raps about shooting someone, my jaw dropped. Watch above, then listen to the previously released Vince Staples singles "Are You With That?" and "Law of Averages."