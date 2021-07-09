MSF responds to severe nutrition crisis in Madagascar

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In India, the second wave of COVID-19 has swept across the nation, almost doubling poverty rates and undoing decades of progress for the country that has brought millions out of poverty. Among the most vulnerable are migrant workers and those without steady jobs and unemployment benefits. Due to the economic downturn, many frequently do not have a reliable source of food, clean water, proper sanitation, or the face masks they need to protect themselves from the virus. Families and children urgently need help now. That is why Teleperformance, HOPE worldwide and Feed the Children have joined forces to support the most vulnerable communities in India during this ongoing, global crisis.