MSF responds to severe nutrition crisis in Madagascar
The southern region of Madagascar, a country off the southeastern coast of Africa, is facing a severe nutrition crisis, with some 74,000 children reported to be acutely malnourished. With the area’s health system overwhelmed, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has been running mobile clinics to 17 different locations, and, in partnership with local authorities, teams have set up an inpatient center for children with acute malnutrition in Ambovombe hospital. More than 4,300 children have been treated since late March.www.doctorswithoutborders.org
