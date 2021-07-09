Toosii’s 2021 XXL Freshman Freestyle
Everyone has a story, it just depends on the medium they choose to use to tell it. For 2021 XXL Freshman Toosii, he puts it in his music. The Syracuse, N.Y.-born and Raleigh, N.C.-living artist has been a part of the close-knit South Coast Music Group family for over two years now. His tales of heartbreak and street life, heard on projects like Poetic Pain, led Toosii, born Nau’Jour Grainger, to a joint deal with Capitol Records last year. However, success stories don’t always come glittered in gold, or in this case, luminous and crystal clear like the diamonds in the 21-year-old's rapper mouth and on his neck and fingers.club937.com
Comments / 3