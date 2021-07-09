Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

Confederate Monument That Sparked Deadly Charlottesville Rally To Be Removed Saturday

NPR
 8 days ago

The statue of Robert E. Lee that sparked the deadly Unite the Right rally four years ago in Charlottesville, Va., will be removed Saturday, the city council announced Friday. Along with it, another statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson that sits nearby will also be removed, though the stone bases of both statues will remain for now. Fencing around both monuments was set up Friday afternoon.

text.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Charlottesville, VA
Government
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Charlottesville, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Heyer
Person
Meriwether Lewis
Person
Sacagawea
Person
William Clark
Person
Stonewall Jackson
Person
Levar Stoney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monuments#Confederate#Lawsuits#The City Council#Neo Nazis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
ABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. judge rules DACA program illegal, suspends new applications

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation, but said the hundreds of thousands of people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings.
NBC News

Rare case of monkeypox found in Texas resident who had traveled internationally

A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in a Texas resident who had flown to Atlanta from Nigeria on July 8, with a final destination of Dallas Love Field Airport on July 9, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. It is the first case of the virus seen in the United States in nearly two decades.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS News

2 men charged with plotting to attack Democratic HQ in Sacramento

This story first appeared on CBS Sacramento. Sacramento — Two Northern California men were charged in federal court with conspiring to attack the Democratic headquarters in Sacramento, the U.S. Department of Justice Northern District of California said on Thursday. Ian Benjamin Rogers, 45, of Napa, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, of...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions Chinese officials over Hong Kong democracy crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions, posted by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy