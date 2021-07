▶ Watch Video: Teachers union vows to defend teaching “honest history” as states take aim at “critical race theory”. As the debate over how race is taught in schools continues to be a hot-button issue in many school districts, the president of one of America’s largest teachers unions is speaking out against efforts to ban critical race theory. In a speech this week, Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), said critical race theory it is not even taught in elementary schools — and she vowed to fight “culture warriors” who are “bullying teachers.”