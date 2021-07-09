Amazon Echo bundles, Fire TV Sticks and more smart home devices are on sale
You can currently get some amazing deals on smart products for your home, starting with the Tile Mate 4-pack that comes bundled with a new Echo Dot smart speaker. This kit usually sells for $120, but you can currently get yours for $80 after a 33 percent discount, which translates to $39.99 savings. However, you can also choose to get a new Echo Dot without the Tile trackers, and you can do so for $45 after a $5 discount. And you can save 25 percent more when you trade in an eligible device.pocketnow.com
Comments / 0