Amazon Echo bundles, Fire TV Sticks and more smart home devices are on sale

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can currently get some amazing deals on smart products for your home, starting with the Tile Mate 4-pack that comes bundled with a new Echo Dot smart speaker. This kit usually sells for $120, but you can currently get yours for $80 after a 33 percent discount, which translates to $39.99 savings. However, you can also choose to get a new Echo Dot without the Tile trackers, and you can do so for $45 after a $5 discount. And you can save 25 percent more when you trade in an eligible device.

