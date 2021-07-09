Steelers incredibly fortunate to have good left tackles for Ben Roethlisberger
The Steelers have kept Ben Roethlisberger’s blindside well protected. Here’s why we can’t automatically assume that will continue with Chukwuma Okorafor. The Pittsburgh Steelers have never really been a team known for their dominant offensive tackles. They have had far better success with their interior offensive line, and many would argue that as many as 6 or 7 of the best offensive linemen in their storied history were guards and centers – not offensive tackles.stillcurtain.com
Comments / 0