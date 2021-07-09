Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers incredibly fortunate to have good left tackles for Ben Roethlisberger

By Tommy Jaggi
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers have kept Ben Roethlisberger’s blindside well protected. Here’s why we can’t automatically assume that will continue with Chukwuma Okorafor. The Pittsburgh Steelers have never really been a team known for their dominant offensive tackles. They have had far better success with their interior offensive line, and many would argue that as many as 6 or 7 of the best offensive linemen in their storied history were guards and centers – not offensive tackles.

stillcurtain.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

109K+
Followers
300K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Villanueva
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Max Starks
Person
Adrian Klemm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Tommyjaggi#Pro Football Focus#Lt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLSteelers Depot

Bouchette: Big Ben Restructure Was Steelers’ Best Move Of Offseason

What are your options when you find yourself between a rock and a hard place? That’s where the Pittsburgh Steelers were—or perhaps, are—when it comes to their quarterback position right now, especially in light of the dire salary cap situation hanging over the 2021 season. With the cap dropping by...
NFLSteelers Depot

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Quincy Roche, Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 offseason practices concluded last week. Next up for the team is their annual training camp, which should get underway in the latter part of July. Ahead of training camp, we will preview the team’s 90-man roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers 90-man roster preview that includes outlooks for each player goes alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow along with.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Ben Roethlisberger will have fewer than 600 attempts in 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the 2021 regular season, but before the real games begin, the team has to head to training camp to fine tune their skills. As we here at BTSC prepare you for the start of camp, we give you a series called “30 Scenarios in 30 Days” which gives you a Steelers scenario every day leading up to the start of camp.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 veteran quarterbacks the Steelers should consider for the 2022 season

With Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement looming, the Steelers must consider all options for his replacement. Luckily, there are a few interesting veteran options for them to consider in 2022. Following the Steeler’s heartbreaking 48-37 playoff defeat against the Browns, many fans wondered if they had seen the last of Ben Roethlisberger....
NFLchatsports.com

Can Steelers RB Najee Harris live up to the incredible hype?

Welcome to the Steelers Trifecta! Over the 30 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 training camp, we will be highlighting three players every day in order cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s three players:. Joe Haeg. Position: Tackle. Age: 27. Year:...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Too Little, Too Late for Ben Roethlisberger

Doug Gottlieb reminds Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger that one offseason of healthy living won’t make up for more than a decade of neglect. While it may be encouraging to see Big Ben focused more on his physical health, his body will still be feeling the effects of all the years when he carried too much weight. It might improve his play compared to last season, but he’ll never return to his former glory regardless of how well he trains.
NFLUSA Today

Bill Cowher's surprising take on future of Ben Roethlisberger

Bill Cowher has been out of football for as long as Mike Tomlin has been head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he still keeps tabs on his former team. Cowher, head coach of the Steelers for 15 seasons, is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month.
NFLchatsports.com

Does Chuks Okorafor have what it takes to be a starting left tackle in the NFL?

Welcome to the Steelers Trifecta! Over the 30 days leading up to the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 training camp, we will be highlighting three players every day in order cover the entire 90-man offseason roster. So without further ado, here are today’s three players:. Dan Moore Jr. Position: Offensive Tackle. Age:...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

David DeCastro Fires Back at Steelers After Release

The former Steeler offensive guard, David DeCastro, fired back at the owners of Steelers after his release from the team on June 24. According to Andrew Filipponi, a Pittsburgh radio host, DeCastro made his thoughts clear to Jim Colony, a reporter. “The owners are billionaires for a reason,” DeCastro said...
NFLchatsports.com

Ben Roethlisberger Listed As HOF QB Least Likely To Win MVP In 2021

At this point in his career, it’s highly unlikely that Pittsburgh Steelers’ future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wins the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award. However, just to make sure his stance was clear on the 39-year-old quarterback and a possible MVP award, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell included Roethlisberger in his MVP Tier rankings, listing Roethlisberger with four other Hall of Fame quarterbacks and citing him as the least likeliest member of the group — which features Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, Seattle’s Russell Wilson, and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes — to win the award in 2020.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Does Ben Roethlisberger have a tell for whether it’s a run or pass?

In sports, players and coaches are always looking to gain an advantage one way or another. In any sport, there are “tells”, and those can be used to your advantage in some way. In baseball, you can see if pitchers hold their gloves at a certain height depending on the...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot notes Browns first-round CB Greg Newsome may have exceeded expectations during OTAs and minicamp and could start right away. He’ll compete with Browns CB Greedy Williams, who is still ramping up gradually after missing all of last season with nerve damage in his shoulder. Ravens. Ravens...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

JJ Watt’s savage response to Steelers linebacker’s TikTok comments

The Arizona Cardinals brought in JJ Watt after the stud defensive end requested a trade from the Houston Texans. In the offseason, Watt is already making his presence felt and has been very vocal off the field as well. On Thursday, Watt engaged in a little back and forth on Twitter, directed at Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush.
NFLSteelers Depot

The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Recent Roethlisberger Tape Studies, Training Camp Schedule, Listener Questions & More

Season 11, Episode 130 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I open by talking about his recent vacation to Key West. New Steelers guard Trai Turner delivered some new quotes for us to chew on Tuesday morning, so Alex and I do that in addition to discussing the recent reports concerning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and how he’s once again likely to be in the best shape of his career come the start of this year’s training camp.
NFLchatsports.com

Ben Roethlisberger not among the Top 10 elite NFL QBs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a season where they started 11-0, finished the year 12-4 and won the AFC North division. Ben Roethlisberger was able to come off a season-ending elbow injury in 2019 and play in every game but the Week 16 game vs. the Cleveland Browns, he was held out to let him rest before the playoffs.
NFLBakersfield Californian

Bill Cowher hopes to call one last blitz on Steelers-packed Hall of Fame weekend

PITTSBURGH — For the Steelers, the first full weekend in August will be a lot of pomp and circumstance mixed with a little bit of in-stadium preparation. As fans in Canton fete the likes of Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, Donnie Shell and the late Bill Nunn, those inductions will be sandwiched around a real football exhibition — sort of — when the Steelers face the Cowboys in the annual Hall of Fame Game to kick off the preseason.

Comments / 0

Community Policy