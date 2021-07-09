Steelers incredibly fortunate to have good left tackles for Ben Roethlisberger

Doug Gottlieb reminds Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger that one offseason of healthy living won’t make up for more than a decade of neglect. While it may be encouraging to see Big Ben focused more on his physical health, his body will still be feeling the effects of all the years when he carried too much weight. It might improve his play compared to last season, but he’ll never return to his former glory regardless of how well he trains.