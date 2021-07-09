Cancel
Yavapai County, AZ

Moisture Slows Growth Of Tiger Fire But Communities Remain On Standby

knau.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lightning-caused Tiger Fire has grown to more than 15,500 acres and firefighters have contained nearly 30% of it. Officials say increased humidity has slowed the fire’s overall intensity but crews are preparing for a hot weekend with increased chances of thunderstorms and gusty outflow winds. Horsethief Basin has been given the Go evacuation order and Cleator and parts of Black Canyon City remain in Ready status.

