Jaguars' Josh Allen: Healthy heading into third season

The unofficial start of the 2021 NFL season is right around the corner with training camps set to open up across the league in just a few weeks. As we wait for clubs to hit the field and begin serious preparations for the upcoming year, now seems like as good of a time as ever to look at some of the stars who will be key to their club's success heading into the regular season. Below, you'll find a list of every team in the AFC and a player on the roster that could prove to be an MVP-like figure for his franchise this year.