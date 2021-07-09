Jaguars' Josh Allen: Healthy heading into third season
Allen (knee) is healthy heading into training camp, Cole Pepper of News 4 Jacksonville reports. Allen missed eight games during the 2020 season, including the final six contests, due to a knee injury. He finished with 2.5 sacks after notching 10.during his rookie campaign. The Jaguars produced just 18 sacks last season, and they're counting on Allen to provide a boost to the pass rush now that he's fully healthy. With offseason additions of free-agent CB Shaquill Griffin and rookie second-round pick CB Tyson Campbell, the secondary could provide some more time for Allen to get to the quarterback in 2021.www.cbssports.com
