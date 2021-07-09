Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jaguars' Josh Allen: Healthy heading into third season

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Allen (knee) is healthy heading into training camp, Cole Pepper of News 4 Jacksonville reports. Allen missed eight games during the 2020 season, including the final six contests, due to a knee injury. He finished with 2.5 sacks after notching 10.during his rookie campaign. The Jaguars produced just 18 sacks last season, and they're counting on Allen to provide a boost to the pass rush now that he's fully healthy. With offseason additions of free-agent CB Shaquill Griffin and rookie second-round pick CB Tyson Campbell, the secondary could provide some more time for Allen to get to the quarterback in 2021.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Predicting the MVP of each AFC team: Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen among key stars pivotal to teams' 2021 success

The unofficial start of the 2021 NFL season is right around the corner with training camps set to open up across the league in just a few weeks. As we wait for clubs to hit the field and begin serious preparations for the upcoming year, now seems like as good of a time as ever to look at some of the stars who will be key to their club's success heading into the regular season. Below, you'll find a list of every team in the AFC and a player on the roster that could prove to be an MVP-like figure for his franchise this year.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Jaguars Will Have Successful 2021 Season If...

Though every team starts the season with a record of 0-0 and “any given Sunday” anybody can beat anybody, some organizations know the Super Bowl probably isn’t in the cards for them. But just because a season may fall short of the ultimate goal doesn't mean it should be seen as a failure.
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by simulation that called Josh Allen's big year

The new NFL season is still almost a month from the beginning of training camp, but there is still no end in sight in the impasse between the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The future Hall of Famer has been absent from team activities during an offseason holdout and has even threatened retirement if he isn't traded away from Green Bay. The Packers, meanwhile, maintain that they have a plan regardless if Rodgers or rookie first-round pick Jordan Love is under center in Week 1.
NFLchatsports.com

3 reasons Josh Allen should be first QB drafted in fantasy football

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 25: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills exits the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at New Era Field on November 25, 2018 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Jacksonville 24-21. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) Depending on your league’s scoring,...
NFL247Sports

Update on Josh Allen contract extension situation with the Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen has been one of the NFL’s brightest young quarterbacks since he came into the league in 2018. Now he wants to get paid. Allen is entering the fourth year of his five-year rookie contract, but wants an extension sooner rather than later. However, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bills are going to take their time in getting a deal done.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Josh Allen’s cereal getting second edition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Josh Allen’s cereal, Josh’s Jaqs, is coming back for a second edition. PLB Sports & Entertainment tweeted the announcement on Wednesday. — PLB Sports & Entertainment (@plbsports) July 7, 2021. Once it hits the shelves, it will be available at Wegmans, Tops Friendly Markets and on...
NFLblackandteal.com

Jacksonville Jaguars: 4 bold predictions ahead of the 2021 season

After years of bad draft hauls and questionable decision-making at the top, the Jacksonville Jaguars started a rebuild this offseason. They gave up head coach Doug Marrone the pink slip after winning just 12 games over the last three years. In his place, the Jags hired Urban Meyer, who is making his debut in the NFL. The organization also promoted Trent Baalke to general manager after firing Dave Caldwell last year.
NFLYardbarker

Josh Allen Contract Extension Update: Sean McDermott is Confident

Whether it happens this month, this year or next year, a contract extension for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will not prove to be a contentious negotiation, according to coach Sean McDermott. Speaking to the NFL Network before his appearance on Wednesday at the American Century Championship, McDermott assured the...
NFLchatsports.com

Opinion: Not all potential regressions for Josh Allen in 2021 are unreasonable

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was spectacular in 2020. That’s not a hyperbolic statement. He ranked second in completion percentage over expectation (CPOE), third in expected points added (EPA)/play, fifth in adjusted net yards per attempt (ANY/A), third in QBR, fourth in passer rating, third in defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA), and fifth in PFF grade among NFL quarterbacks this past year. For those keep track at home, that means his STEW score (Bruce’s proprietary holistic metric composite) is 3.57, which was second in the league behind NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. In addition to this, his volume statistics—4544 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns, 421 rushing yards and 8 rushing touchdowns—made him the number-one fantasy quarterback.
NFLchatsports.com

All-22 film review: Josh Allen’s 2020 interceptions

Let’s get this out of the way immediately: This piece is in the vein of “self-scouting.” Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has improved his interception percentage every year and was tenth-best in the league (tied with three other players). Now according to my rule of four that means he’s in the “average” cluster. And that bears out if you take a close look at stats. But if you’re doing fantastic work overall, this is still sitting pretty for interceptions.
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football: Can Josh Allen repeat as the overall QB1?

We’re in the thick of the NFL offseason and it’s officially time to start fantasy football prep. I’ll be answering the biggest questions heading into the 2021 season. Click here to read the series of questions answered so far. The first two years of the Josh Allen experience were fun...
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Josh Allen open to Bills-friendly deal structure?

The three most recent monster quarterback extensions fell into two categories. Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson agreed on shorter-term, value-maximizing deals; Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year extension that reached unprecedented total value but aided the Chiefs in structure. Josh Allen might be willing to take the latter route. An Allen-Bills...
NFLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

A New Josh Allen Cereal Is Coming To Buffalo Stores

Josh Allen currently has a market value for over $42 million per year! All of those who were questioning his abilities and wondering if he could make it in the NFL certainly are seeing the fact that he cannot only hold his own, but is on pace to be one of the greatest of all time!
NFLCBS Sports

Jim Kelly convinced Josh Allen will break all of his franchise passing records with Bills

There may not be a bigger supporter of Josh Allen than Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly. Allen is the first quarterback since Kelly to lead the Bills to a postseason win, taking the franchise to its first AFC Championship Game since the 1993 season and giving Bills fans an optimism they haven't had since Kelly took the team to four consecutive Super Bowls.
Food & Drinkschatsports.com

Josh Allen cereal will make return in fall 2021

The breakfast cereal bearing the name of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his likeness will be back on local grocery store shelves this fall. Josh Jaqs will be available at Tops, Wegmans, and for internet shipping with proceeds benefiting the Oishei Children’s Hopsital in Buffalo. PLBSE is thrilled to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy