Bills' Zack Moss: Closer to full health

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss could "take over the backfield in 2021 if he continues to improve," per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. Moss' rookie season was limited by a lingering turf toe injury and fumbling issues, but Buscgalia believes that Moss has the potential to be a "60 to 70 percent snap player" in the Bills' offense. "Moss was the more impressive running back down the stretch and looked extremely comfortable in his reads and physicality after his toe injury," Buscaglia praises. "He has underrated receiving skills, he’s their best runner between the tackles, showed a punishing rushing style that routinely maximized attempts and is the Bills’ preferred goal-line back." Moss is fully expected to pull away from Devin Singletary and establish himself as a three-down back for Buffalo. Per Fantasy Football Calculator, Moss is currently being drafted as the RB38 and Singletary is the RB40 in Half-PPR leagues.