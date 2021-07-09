Cancel
NFL

Bills' Zack Moss: Closer to full health

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Moss, who wasn't able to participate in minicamp following offseason ankle surgery, is expected to be ready for training camp and has been posting videos of his workouts on social media, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports. Moss's injury is definitely cause for concern for fantasy managers eyeing a...

www.cbssports.com

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLDeadspin

The NFL is trying to give Black people things they didn’t ask for – again

Close your eyes and imagine this scene. A customer at McDonald’s is attempting to order an apple pie, as it’s the only thing they want from the restaurant. However, the employee behind the counter is trying to sell the customer on trying the cherry pie – knowing that the location doesn’t sell apple pies. But, instead of just admitting that to the customer, the employee keeps trying to suggest other desserts as a diversion, as the customer’s frustration grows.
NFLnumberfire.com

Zack Moss has path to Bills' three-down role

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss could "take over the backfield in 2021 if he continues to improve," per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. Moss' rookie season was limited by a lingering turf toe injury and fumbling issues, but Buscgalia believes that Moss has the potential to be a "60 to 70 percent snap player" in the Bills' offense. "Moss was the more impressive running back down the stretch and looked extremely comfortable in his reads and physicality after his toe injury," Buscaglia praises. "He has underrated receiving skills, he’s their best runner between the tackles, showed a punishing rushing style that routinely maximized attempts and is the Bills’ preferred goal-line back." Moss is fully expected to pull away from Devin Singletary and establish himself as a three-down back for Buffalo. Per Fantasy Football Calculator, Moss is currently being drafted as the RB38 and Singletary is the RB40 in Half-PPR leagues.
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football: Should zero-RB faithful buy into Zack Moss?

We’re in the thick of the NFL offseason and it’s officially time to start fantasy football prep. I’ll be answering the biggest questions heading into the 2021 season. Click here to read the series of questions answered so far. The Buffalo Bills finished 2021 with the league’s second-ranked scoring offense....
NFLCBS Sports

Texans' Justin Reid: Back to full health

Reid (thumb) participated in OTAs and will be a key member of the Texans' secondary in 2021, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. Reid suffered a season-ending thumb injury in Week 14 of the 2020 campaign, but he is now back to full health. The fourth-year safety is entering the final season of his rookie contract and will be relied upon as a leader of the defensive unit after an offseason that featured plenty of turnover in Houston. Reid's passes defended and interceptions have dipped each year that he has been in the league, so he'll look to change that trend in 2021.
NFLBoonville Daily News

Fantasy football draft: Where to target Buffalo Bills RB Zack Moss

Buffalo Bills RB Zack Moss heads into his second NFL campaign looking to carve out more of the piece of the backfield pie for himself in 2021. Below, we look at Zack Moss' 2021 fantasy football average draft position (ADP) and where you should draft him. Moss was snagged in...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

NFL vet on Zach Ertz: 'He's probably tired of the bullcrap in Philly'

It's been seen as fait accompli that Zach Ertz wouldn't return to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2021 season after he was overcome with emotions during his final press conference last season. But to this point, there's been no trade or release. The most productive tight end in franchise history,...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFL Notes: Stephon Gilmore, Mitchell Schwartz, Olivier Vernon

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said if the Patriots trade CB Stephon Gilmore, they could get a similar compensation to that of the Julio Jones trade. “It’d have to be the right defense, right time, contending team,” Fowler said, via NESN. “Certainly there’s value (in Gilmore), (but) at that age I just don’t know if it’s (worth) a first-round pick or not. ? But it’d be a good pick.
NFL247Sports

Will Javon Wims and Riley Ridley be on the roster bubble?

Training camp is right around the corner for the Chicago Bears and there will be some interesting position battles to watch as the days go on. While it's been an exciting offseason, headlined by the addition of rookie quarterback Justin Fields, a position close to him is facing one of the biggest battles on the roster — wide receiver.
NFLABC 4

Former Utah great Zack Moss ready for breakout season in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (ABC4 Sports) – With NFL training camps set to open in a couple weeks, former Utes running back Zach Moss is hoping for a breakout season with the Buffalo Bills. Moss was a key part of one the best Bills teams in decades, but an ankle injury in...
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by model that nailed Josh Allen's big campaign

Already the only quarterback to start for eight different NFL teams, Ryan Fitzpatrick is a strong bet to extend his own record as the favorite to start Week 1 for the Washington Football Team. Whether Fitzpatrick ends the season as the starter is another conversation, but the grizzled veteran could be one of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers after Washington made a number of moves to improve its receiving core. Curtis Samuel and rookie Dyami Brown will join Terry McLaurin and tight end Logan Thomas, which has given Fitzpatrick a boost in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings.
NFLPosted by
Forbes

Chicago Bears Running Out Of Time To Extend Allen Robinson’s Contract

Look for Allen Robinson to be one of the top free agents on the NFL market next year, not a long-term target for Justin Fields. Thursday is the deadline to sign players who have received franchise tags for the upcoming season, and there has been no indication the Chicago Bears are close to a contract extension with the 28-year-old Robinson. He is set to play this season at the franchise figure of $17.88 million for wide receivers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Alex Smith Has 1-Word Prediction For Dak Prescott’s Comeback

Few former NFL quarterbacks, if any, are better situated than Alex Smith to predict how Dak Prescott will return from his injury. Smith, of course, suffered one of the most-gruesome leg injuries in recent NFL history. The Washington Football Team quarterback suffered a serious leg injury in 2018. Smith underwent dozens of surgeries and missed the entire 2019 season, only to return in 2020.
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills reportedly close to a Zach Ertz Deal

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) celebrates after defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports. The Zach Ertz-Buffalo Bills era may begin soon. Longtime Philadelphia Eagles radio announcer, Merrill Reese...
NFLYardbarker

Examining LeSean McCoy's Hall of Fame Chances on his 33rd Birthday

The Eagles’ all-time leading rusher LeSean McCoy turned 33 on Monday, and it could very well be the end of the line for the once-electric running back. With the opening of training camps right around the corner, McCoy remains a free agent. Now seems like as good a time as...
NFLCBS Sports

2021 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Top expert picks under 6 wins for New York Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs have been the gold standard the last three seasons, winning 38 games, two AFC titles, and a Super Bowl. However, after being beaten handily by the Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55, Kansas City overhauled its offensive line and now will hope that's enough to get back to the top of the mountain again in 2021. The latest 2021 NFL win totals list the Chiefs' over-under at 12, which is the highest in the league at William Hill Sportsbook.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Drew Lock must do what Paxton Lynch could not

In just about two weeks, the Denver Broncos will open training camp for the 2021 season and the quarterback competition between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater will take center stage. Every day. Is this a familiar story? It sure is in Denver, where the Broncos have had an open competition...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Terrelle Pryor, Ohio State teammates want records reinstated

Former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor wants the records of the five Buckeyes who sold memorabilia more than 10 years ago to be reinstated. To make his case, Pryor on Tuesday posted a letter to his Twitter account, which also was signed by the other members of the "Tattoo 5," who received money and tattoos in exchange for gear, championship rings and such.

