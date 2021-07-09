Cancel
MLB

Dodgers' David Price: Confirmed as Friday's starter

 6 days ago

Price will be the starting pitcher for Friday's game against Arizona, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports. Price was tabbed as the likely Friday starter earlier in the week and now he's officially been penciled in on the lineup card. With Trevor Bauer (not injury related) and Clayton Kershaw (forearm) currently out, Price is expected to begin getting stretched out to be able to throw starter innings. The Dodgers will be looking to get around three innings out of the veteran southpaw, so he likely won't be able to qualify for a win. Per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, manager Dave Roberts said Friday that it is a "fair assumption" to say that Price will remain in the rotation for the foreseeable future.

