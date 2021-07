Hope Jordan, Cherokee Sophomore, recently attended the EDUCATE ME summer science camp on the NEO campus in Miami, Oklahoma. She was able to attend multiple health classes to learn anatomy lessons and also experience some Cherokee Indian culture through events at the week long camp. This camp was funded through grants from the Oklahoma State Regents and the State of Oklahoma. Free STEM camps are available to Oklahoma students in 8th-12th grades each year, and the competitive application process begins each spring. Make sure to check with your school counselor if you have an interest in attending a STEM camp next summer.