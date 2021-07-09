Cancel
Yankees' Zack Britton: Activation expected Thursday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

The Yankees plan to activate Britton (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Thursday following the All-Star break, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. A left hamstring strain has sidelined the reliever since June 26. That and an offseason elbow procedure have limited Britton to five appearances thus far in 2021. He allowed one run in two of the five games and has a 4.15 ERA through 4.1 innings of work. If he is activated Thursday, Britton will be back in time for a critical four-game series against the Red Sox.

