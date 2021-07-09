Cancel
NFL

Raiders' Damon Arnette: May have limited role

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Arnette could have a limited role on defense after the addition of free-agent CB Casey Hayward, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports. Head coach Jon Gruden has already stated that Hayward's addition will bring "day-to-day consistency" to the secondary, so he's the presumptive starter opposite Trayvon Mullen. There have been rumblings that either Hayward or Mullen could move to the slot, but both players stayed on the outside during minicamp. Arnette -- a first-round pick in 2020 -- could have an opportunity to prove himself in the slot because veteran Nevin Lawson is suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season. Nevertheless, Arnette will need to battle for every rep in training camp and the preseason.

