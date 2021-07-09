Astros' Carlos Correa: Placed on COVID-19 injured list
Correa (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday due to health and safety protocols, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.. At this point the transaction appears to be a precautionary measure with Correa feeling under the weather Friday. The shortsop should remain considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Yankees, at least until Houston provides additional update. Taylor Jones was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding roster move.www.cbssports.com
