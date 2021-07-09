Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros' Carlos Correa: Placed on COVID-19 injured list

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrea (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday due to health and safety protocols, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.. At this point the transaction appears to be a precautionary measure with Correa feeling under the weather Friday. The shortsop should remain considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Yankees, at least until Houston provides additional update. Taylor Jones was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding roster move.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Correa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Injured List#Covid 19#Yankees#The Houston Chronicle#Shortsop#Triple A Sugar Land
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
MLB
News Break
Public Health
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Chipper Jones Married a Playboy Playmate After Retiring With Millions

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones is one of the greatest players in franchise history, spending his entire 19-year MLB career with the team. Jones was not just a fan favorite. He was one of the best baseball players in Major League Baseball, earning the respect of his peers and eventually a place in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Rays

As the New York Yankees continue on their long road back into playoff contention, they’re wheeling and dealing – this time with the rival Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, the Yankees announced that they have made a trade with the Rays. Tampa Bay will receiver first baseman Mike Ford, while the Yankees will receive cash considerations and a player to be named later. In a corresponding move, the Rays announced that Tyler Glasnow has been moved to the 60-day IL.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies: Joe Girardi Wanted to Fight former Hitting Coach Kevin Long, Not Max Scherzer

The rules weren’t as stringent when now-Phillies manager Joe Girardi was leading the Yankees, but there were rules, and his Yankees broke them. In 2014, then-Yankees starter Michael Pineda – now with the Twins – was caught using pine tar multiple times and suspended for ten games. The pine tar was noticeably visible on Pineda’s neck on national television, making it virtually impossible that Girardi didn’t know about it.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Indians trade chatter: An unexpected deal?

As the Cleveland Indians approach the MLB trade deadline, there’s the hope the Tribe will be buyers as the end of July nears. However, they may not fit the definition of “buyers” or “sellers.”. As recently pointed out on The Athletic, writer Jason Lloyd suggested the possibility of trading away...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Dusty Baker, Michael Brantley respond to Astros All-Star snub

CLEVELAND — As the Astros were launching home run after home run in a 7-2 demolition of the Indians on Thursday night, MLB announced the starters for the 2021 All-Star Game. No Astros made the cut. Starters are selected by fan vote. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Michael Brantley were...
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees To Acquire Joey Gallo (Reports) – Please God, No, No, No

True, the Yankees need outfield help, especially with Frazier down. But for heaven’s sake, does it have to be another 40 HR and 200 K’s guy?. The Yankees have no secrets. The entire world of baseball knows they are in deep do-doo and on the cusp of falling off the radar to even qualify for a Wild Card spot in this year’s playoffs.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker on Aaron Judge's jersey grab: 'That was wrong'

Aaron Judge rounded third base and rekindled a year’s worth of baseless buzzer speculation. After hitting a solo home run that decided Saturday’s 1-0 win, Judge brought both hands to his jersey and pulled the sides together, an obvious ode to Jose Altuve’s odd behavior after the 2019 American League Championship Series.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Martin Maldonado had a message for Aaron Judge (video)

Jul 11, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado (15) prior to the game against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports. On Saturday night, Aaron Judge mocked Jose Altuve’s jersey gesture from the 2019 ALCS rounding third base, after hitting...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Gerrit Cole attending All-Star Game shows Astros players are frauds

Oh no! Here come the Houston Astros fans to tell me Jose Altuve owns me and my family. Noooooo!! Is there any possible way I can recover??. Well, yes, it’s simple. I have a conscience! The other Astros players selected for the Midsummer Classic do not. And that’s been further confirmed by New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole’s presence at the All-Star festivities.
MLBcbslocal.com

Red Sox Will Reportedly Be At Cole Hamels’ Workout On Friday

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are 55-36 and sit atop the AL East, but that doesn’t mean Chaim Bloom isn’t doing everything he can to help improve the team. So on Friday, Boston will be among the teams taking a look at Cole Hamels at the lefty’s workout in Texas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy