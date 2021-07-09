Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

NOAA confirms last month was hottest June ever in US

By Sarah Polus
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTtII_0asVzLQG00
© (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Last month made history as the hottest June ever recorded in the U.S., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

June temperatures were the highest scientists have seen in 127 years of tracking temperatures.

Heat waves from coast to coast led to record-high temperatures that passed the previous record set in June 2016. Overall, the average temperature for the month was 72.6 degrees.

Arizona, California, Idaho, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Utah experienced their hottest Junes ever recorded, while Connecticut, Maine, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming saw their second hottest June, NOAA notes.

The record-breaking statistics come after European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service reported that June was also the hottest June on record for all of North America.

The severe heat had wide-ranging impacts, notably leading to the deaths of dozens in the Pacific Northwest. Some places with unusually warm temperatures, including Seattle, had to open cooling centers, as most residents don't have air conditioning in their homes.

"This was a true health crisis that has underscored how deadly an extreme heat wave can be," Jennifer Vines, health officer for Multnomah County, which includes Portland, Ore., told The Wall Street Journal. "As our summers continue to get warmer, I suspect we will face this kind of event again."

Comments / 2

The Hill

The Hill

268K+
Followers
28K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Copernicus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noaa#Air Conditioning#Temperature#Noaa#European Union#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
Space.com

The smoke from wildfires in Oregon and beyond is covering vast areas of US, satellites show

It's summer in the Northern Hemisphere — and that means it's fire season. Satellites are pitching in to monitor dozens of blazes nationwide. The largest fire currently burning in the U.S. is the massive Bootleg Fire in south-central Oregon, which sparked on July 6 and currently covers more than 200,000 acres (800 square kilometers). More than 1,700 people are currently fighting the fire, which is only 5% contained, according to data from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.
EnvironmentMercury News

Historic drought in U.S. West will persist through October

The historic drought stretching across California and the U.S. West will likely last through October, with only minor improvements expected in parts of Arizona and New Mexico. Drought now covers almost 95% of 11 western states, including all of California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Oregon and Idaho, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Above-normal temperatures and a dearth of rainfall is expected from August to October, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s monthly report.
EnvironmentLong Beach Press-Telegram

Historic drought in U.S. West will persist through October

The historic drought stretching across California and the U.S. West will likely last through October, with only minor improvements expected in parts of Arizona and New Mexico. Drought now covers almost 95% of 11 western states, including all of California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Oregon and Idaho, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Above-normal temperatures and a dearth of rainfall is expected from August to October, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s monthly report.
EnvironmentRiverside Press Enterprise

Historic drought in U.S. West will persist through October

The historic drought stretching across California and the U.S. West will likely last through October, with only minor improvements expected in parts of Arizona and New Mexico. Drought now covers almost 95% of 11 western states, including all of California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Oregon and Idaho, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Above-normal temperatures and a dearth of rainfall is expected from August to October, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s monthly report.
EnvironmentOCRegister

Historic drought in U.S. West will persist through October

The historic drought stretching across California and the U.S. West will likely last through October, with only minor improvements expected in parts of Arizona and New Mexico. Drought now covers almost 95% of 11 western states, including all of California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Oregon and Idaho, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Above-normal temperatures and a dearth of rainfall is expected from August to October, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s monthly report.
EnvironmentLake County News

June 2021 was the hottest June on record for U.S.

Exceptional heat waves from coast to coast helped push June 2021 to the No. 1 spot on the list of hottest Junes on record for the U.S. The first six months of 2021 also brought eight billion-dollar weather disasters, ranging from destructive severe weather to a historic deep freeze, according to experts from NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.
Columbia County, ORthechronicleonline.com

Drought: Conditions heightening already dangerous wildfire season

Over half of Oregon is now facing extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Extreme, record-breaking heat has resulted in rapid deteriorations in drought conditions across the Pacific Northwest. Fire concerns remain high across the west. There have been nearly 40 new wildfires reported since July 10 (89 total as of July 14). The largest of those fires, the Bootleg Wildfire in Southern Oregon has burned over 200,000 acres. It is considered the nation’s largest wildfire this week.
EnvironmentThe Independent

Giant smoke clouds rise above largest US wildfire in Oregon

Time-lapse footage shows gigantic columns of smoke rising above the Bootleg Fire in Oregon, the largest of dozens of climate-change-fuelled wildfires burning across the US. The inferno has already torched an area larger than New York City, destroyed at least 20 homes and threatened 2,000 buildings. Erratic winds have caused the fire to spread rapidly, hampering firefighters’ battle against the blaze.

Comments / 2

Community Policy