Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 400 PM MST. * At 332 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Downtown Prescott, or near Prescott Valley, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Prescott Valley, Prescott, Groom Creek Subdivision, Prescott Gateway Mall, Iron Springs, Downtown Prescott, Ponderosa Park, Indian Hill West Prescott, Oak Knoll Village, Lower Wolf Creek Campground, Lynx Lake Dam, Upper Wolf Creek Group Campground and White Spar Campground. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH