Allendale County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify. Be certain to monitor local radio and TV stations as well as local cable TV outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Allendale STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF HAMPTON AND ALLENDALE COUNTIES At 618 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Luray, or near Lake Warren State Park, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Hampton, Lake Warren State Park, Varnville, Estill, Brunson, Gifford, Furman and Scotia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

