Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hampton County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Hampton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify. Be certain to monitor local radio and TV stations as well as local cable TV outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hampton STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SCREVEN AND HAMPTON COUNTIES At 634 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Hunters, or 7 miles east of Sylvania, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Sylvania, Newington, Oliver, Woodcliff, Altman, Captolo and Hunters. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hampton County, SC
City
Hampton, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Sylvania#Newington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...

Comments / 0

Community Policy