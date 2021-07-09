Severe Weather Statement issued for Daniels, Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 16:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:42:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Daniels; Valley THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN DANIELS AND NORTHEASTERN VALLEY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
