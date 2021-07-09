Cancel
Viewpoint: School districts need to actively reject assault on teaching the truth of U.S. history

Cover picture for the articleThere is a reason why New York State mandates teaching about the Holocaust and why state legislators, led by state Sen. Anna Kaplan, have pushed for school districts to teach the Holocaust in more robust, purposeful ways rather than a casual mention. They point to the rise of antisemitism. In...

Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

The N.C. GOP’s new rules for teaching about racism in schools

This story was updated at 11am Thursday, July 15. The debate over race and history that’s spawned tense school board meetings across the state will likely continue into 2022. Driving the news: The GOP-led state senate is advancing with a bill that defines how teachers can discuss topics around race in the classroom. Also, senate leader Phil […] The post The N.C. GOP’s new rules for teaching about racism in schools appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Educationncpolicywatch.org

Veteran educator: We’ll keep teaching the truth about America’s racial history

As you’re no doubt aware, the political right’s ongoing effort to whitewash American history through legislative efforts to micromanage public school history curricula continues apace. Here in North Carolina, Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson joined in the effort this week by trumpeting their opposition...
EducationUnion Leader

Letter: U.S. is strong enough to teach its kids the truth

To the Editor: I am proud to be a U.S. citizen. I am extremely proud that our country allows citizens to peacefully protest, vote freely, and that when we see something that is wrong we can recognize our imperfections and address them. I may not like the methods that others choose to peacefully protest, but I celebrate their First Amendment rights.
Cook County, ILForest Park Review

New law requires public schools to teach Asian American history

SPRINGFIELD – All public schools in Illinois will soon be required to teach a unit on Asian American history and culture as part of their social studies curriculum. Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed a bill known as the Teaching Equitable Asian American Community History, or TEAACH Act, into law, making Illinois the first state in the nation to enact such a requirement.
Franklin County, MARecorder

My Turn: History, race and teaching

History has always been the least favorite subject in American curricula which is not surprising considering the bland way that it has usually been taught. In fact, history is an endless stream of cause and effect, subtle nuances and complexities that are determined by human frailty, clashing personalities and the unexpected. Not surprisingly, while incidents in history might pass as objective, their interpretation is anything but.
EducationMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Schools should teach real history

The American Experiment has been a fascinating story — and a study in contrasts. We have proven to the world that a democratic republic can work; provided lives of opportunity for immigrants who faced poverty and oppression at home; fought a powerful fascist movement and won; and made our country an engine of innovation. There is a great deal to be proud of.
Societyduboiscountyherald.com

Critical race theocracy rejects rationality, objective truth

Critical Race Theocracy (CRT) is straight-up anti-white racism and school boards and teachers are imposing this Communist race theory on our children. This quote from a Black mother in Florida says it all:. “CRT is not ‘racial sensitivity’ or simply teaching unfavorable American history or teaching Jim Crow history. CRT...
Ashtabula, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Reject the trashing of our history

I can’t recall when I’ve ever agreed with anything Lorna Westlake has written, but I must admit her recent letter about Juneteenth and American history is one I wish I’d written myself! It was a clear, succinct summation of how the ideals of liberty and law on which this country was founded have enabled the landmark achievements we’ve made since then. Yes, ideas matter.
EducationSo Md News.com

Schools should teach equality, not equity

On June 16, the St. Mary’s public school system announced an “Educational Equity Needs Assessment” by the Insight Education Group of Encino, Calif., at the cost of $20,000. Utilizing its Insight Racial Equity Framework, IEG will conduct an “equity audit” to provide “a practical action plan for achieving more racially equitable outcomes.” This action was preceded on Dec. 21, 2020, with the school board’s adoption of an “Educational Equity” regulation.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

GUEST COLUMN: Teachers should teach the truth

“Memory says, ‘I did that.’ Pride replies, ‘I could not have done that.’ Eventually, memory yields.”—Friedrich Nietzsche. “History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived, but if faced with courage, need not be lived again.”—Maya Angelou. When I first taught American history at Logan Junior High, the district-assigned textbook I...
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

Guest column: Is Critical Race Theory the best way to teach history and racism?

Is Critical Race Theory the best way to teach history and racism? A pro-human approach may be better. Recently “Critical Race Theory” (CRT) gathered a large amount of controversy across the country. Opponents of CRT called it divisive and indoctrinating and claimed that it has no place in schools. Many states passed legislation, banning its teaching in K-12 education, including our state, Florida.
Virginia Statetennesseestar.com

Some School Boards Oppose Virginia Transgender Policy Mandate; Enforcement, Consequences Unclear

As culture war issues spread through public hearings at Virginia’s school board meetings, school boards are starting to oppose adopting new transgender policies mandated by state law. Amid complaints and demands from public speakers, the Pittsylvania County Schools (PCS) Board voted four to three on Tuesday to reject adopting the Virginia Department of Education’s (VDOE) Model Policies for the Treatment of Transgender Students in Virginia’s Public Schools.
Texas Statencadvertiser.com

Perryman: Schools districts need resources to combat COVID disruption

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) recently released results of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) for spring 2021. The tests cover mathematics and reading for grades 3–8 as well as writing and science for some grades, eighth-grade social studies, and high school end-of-course exams in Algebra I, English I, English II, Biology and US History. The results indicate abysmal outcomes pretty much across the board when compared to 2019, as districts struggled to deal with disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
EducationColumbian

Letter: Explore truth of residential schools

The 751 graves recently found at a former residential school in Saskatchewan are a travesty, and are one step toward reconciliation and healing generations of trauma. This is only possible when people are willing to look at the truth of the past. I urge Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Sens....
Portland, ORWWEEK

Murmurs: School District Will Stop Using History Book That Alarmed Parents

In other news: County gives $100 to newly vaccinated. SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL STOP USING HISTORY BOOK THAT ALARMED PARENTS: Portland Public Schools says it will no longer use a set of history books in its classrooms after a parent complained and WW reported on the books’ racist portrayals of Black people and Native Americans. Danielle Blake, parent of a then-fifth grader at Capitol Hill Elementary, first complained about A History of US to her daughter’s teacher in 2019. WW first reported on her concerns earlier this spring (“Missing History,” March 3, 2021). This month, a district administrator told Blake that a committee recommended the books no longer be used in PPS classrooms, and that all school principals be informed of that recommendation. “The text contains historical inaccuracies, which may cause harm to students of color in particular,” Isaac Cardona said in his summary of the committee’s finding. Blake says the decision took far too much time and effort to obtain, but she’s happy with the outcome. “Most significant to me in the reasons stated for their findings is the fact that they…acknowledge the harm it does, particularly to educators and students of color,” Blake says. “They are taking a risk by openly acknowledging this, and I see it as a meaningful step.” A district spokesman says PPS will suggest to teachers supplemental texts better suited to middle-schoolers.

