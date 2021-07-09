Cancel
Redlands, CA

Redlands eyes safety as passenger trains proposed for San Timoteo Canyon

By Jennifer Iyer
Redlands Daily Facts
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs new railroad tracks are prepared for their first engines through downtown Redlands, a different line in the southwest corner of the city could also see big changes. The busy tracks that wind through the wrinkled brown hills of San Timoteo Canyon are part of a proposed commuter rail service between the Coachella Valley and Union Station in Los Angeles that could add a third set of tracks and four additional train trips through the canyon each day.

www.redlandsdailyfacts.com

