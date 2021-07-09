Cancel
Report: Maple Leafs Among Teams Interested In Taylor Hall

By Nick Coit
ABC6.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTSN’s Darren Dreger reporting this week the Bruins & winger Taylor Hall have spoken about a new contract to keep him in Boston. There is reportedly outside interest in Hall if he can’t come to an agreement with Boston.

