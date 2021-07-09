Cancel
USDA launches $500 million grant program for small meat processors

By Macomb News Now
illinoisnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

USDA has announced that $500 million are available for small meat processers to help increase market options for farmers and ranchers. Speaking in Council Bluffs, Iowa Friday, Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack said the funds will help expand processing capacity and make markets more accessible, fair and resilient, “I think it sends a strong message to those who are currently in the business that they’re not necessarily going to have the kind of monopoly they’ve had in the past and that they need to be sensitive to the needs of producers.”

