Bourbon County Commission Minutes of Public Budget Hearing

All three Commissioners were present along with the Deputy Clerk Doretta Neville and Finance Director, Susan Bancroft. Also present were the following: (some were present for a portion of the meeting and some were present for the entire meeting), Donald Coffman, Quita Coffman, Clint Walker, Rachel Walker, Robert Harrington, Josh Jones, Jason E. Silvers, Jared & Heather Lord, Eric W Bailey, Michael Hoyt, Deb Martin, Angel Wilson, Just Meeks, Stana Parsons. There were a few others who did not sign in.