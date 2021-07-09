Cancel
Biden Fires the Head of Social Security, Who Refuses to Leave

By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
President Joe Biden fired the head of the Department of Social Security on Friday, who responded that he will still be coming in to work on Monday. Former Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul was appointed by former President Donald Trump and confirmed in 2019. He asserted that his six-year term was slated to continue through 2025 and that it would be illegal for the White House to fire him. “I consider myself the term-protected Commissioner of Social Security,” he said, adding that he was “very upset.” White House staff told The Washington Post that the Supreme Court has ruled that the president carries the requisite authority. Saul has clashed with Democrats on Capitol Hill, liberal activists, and the union that represents the Social Security Department’s employees. Biden has designated Kilolo Kijakazi, the deputy commissioner for retirement and disability policy within the bureau, to serve as acting director in Saul’s place.

www.thedailybeast.com

