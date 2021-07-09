Cancel
Robert Downey Sr., Director of Experimental American Movies, Dies At Age 85

By Summer Thomad
kclu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Downey Sr., a filmmaker and writer who played a major role in New York's experimental film scene, died Wednesday in his home from complications due to Parkinson's disease. He was 85. "Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson's..he was a...

