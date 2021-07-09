Republic FC earn a point in return home
The Indomitable Club grabbed a point against San Diego Loyal SC in dramatic fashion with an aerial strike in the closing moments to secure a 1-1 result. Down a goal with just seconds remaining, Kharlton Belmar rifled a dangerous ball into the box that Mitchell Taintor nodded by the San Diego goalkeeper to share the spoils with the hosts. Republic FC’s stout defense held the score even until Loyal SC striker Corey Hertzog opened the scoring in the 62nd minute.www.egcitizen.com
