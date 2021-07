(Family Features) Gastric cancer, which typically occurs when cancer cells form in the lining of the stomach, is the fifth most common cancer worldwide and fourth–leading cause of cancer death, according to the World Health Organization. According to the American Cancer Society, in the U.S., it is estimated that 26,560 new cases of gastric cancer were diagnosed in 2021 and more than 11,000 people died from the disease.Gastric cancer more commonly affects men over age 50.