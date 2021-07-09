Cancel
Bozeman, MT

Bucks split first games of Bozeman Mid-Summer Classic

By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough triumphs and mistakes, the Bozeman Bucks are continuously learning. On Thursday evening, they secured a convincing win over Gene Taylor’s from Grand Junction, Colorado. Mere hours later on Friday morning, the Bucks were down by just one run and loaded the bases, they didn’t close the gap and finished with a loss to the Billings Royals.

