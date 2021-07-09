Bucks split first games of Bozeman Mid-Summer Classic

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball and softball teams traveled to Goose Lake to take on the Northeast Rebels Thursday in River Valley Conference action. The No. 7 Golden Hawk baseball team was a 15-8 winner. The Hawks scored single runs in the second and third to go up 2-0. Northeast put up three in the bottom half to take a brief 3-2 lead. Mid-Prairie tied it with a run in the third, took a lead with a run in the fourth, then scored eight times in the fifth, once more in the sixth and three times in the seventh to finish the win. The Hawks pounded out 12 hits including two homers. Aidan Rath was the offensive star of the night, belting both homers, ending with three total hits and driving in four. Collin Miller and Will Cavanagh each drove in two. Keegan Gingerich was the winning pitcher, working five innings, giving up four hits, three runs, walking three and striking out seven.