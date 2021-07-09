St. John's University graduate brings much-needed health care services to the Central African Republic

Despite a global pandemic and an armed rebellion, Ted Hooley wouldn't give up on his vision to build a health clinic in the Central African Republic. The Stillwater native and St. John's University graduate knew he wanted to use his skills to help underserved people in developing countries. But he didn't always know how that would look. Maybe he would work abroad as a consultant for a country's ministry of health — a job he tried while completing his graduate degree in global human development at Georgetown University.