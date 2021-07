Norstat now offers a signal device mounting system that incorporates a base which allows for quick installation or removal with just a twist of the wrist. The “Click-Clack” mounting base allows for quick and easy installation of stack lights, beacons or buzzers due to its innovative and functional new mounting method. The “Click-Clack” system is a unique approach that simplifies the mounting or removal of a signal device by simply twisting the locking base unit. This system is ideal for reducing machinery obstruction and allowing for easier shipping or for reducing maintenance and repair time. The twisting motion assures a solid lock without the need for tools.