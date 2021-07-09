Why A Hollywood Veteran Just Might Get His First Screenplay Produced—At The Age Of 74

Victoria Fratz, Actress/Producer/Writer: I was in acting school and I was feeling just a little like…I wasn’t quite connecting to any material. I felt like there was more in me that was maybe even outside of acting and so I just started writing. I had a friend who was writing. He recommended that I download Celtx (it was free at the time). I’m not sure if it still is but I was like Oh, excellent. I went home and I started just drafting up pretty much the worst stories we will ever read today. They were not that good. They were very boilerplate, they were very cliché and full of regular common tropes which is totally fine because that’s…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).