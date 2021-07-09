Cancel
Update From Kansas Governor Laura Kelly

By Submitted Story
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Laura Kelly Announces $776 in Highway Improvement Projects to Attract Families and Businesses. “Expanding and modernizing our highways will enhance accessibility and road safety to recruit new businesses and families to every Kansas community. Since day one, we’ve honored our commitment to ending the practice of using infrastructure dollars for projects they were never meant for – instead using these dollars to fix our roads, bridges, and expand broadband access. These 24 projects are further proof that good stewardship of these funds is benefitting our communities, taxpayers, and businesses.”

