Thunder wins back-to-back championships

The Elk Grove Thunder 18u girls’ softball emerged victorious in the two-day Touch Em All Tournament in Tracy. The Thunder allowed only 12 runs in six games while scoring 38. On June 27, they won two of their elimination games by the slimmest of margins with Ellie Eason delivering a walk-off single that scored Idaho Roye in the semifinals. Led by the powerful battery of Sarah Hanf who had 42 strikeouts in 20 innings and a 0.64 ERA and Emily Azemar who was flawless behind the plate and capped the tournament by gunning down a runner who was attempting to steal for the last out of the game, the Thunder completed the weekend with an impressive 9-2 victory over the Stockton Lightning.