Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elk Grove, CA

Thunder wins back-to-back championships

Elk Grove Citizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elk Grove Thunder 18u girls’ softball emerged victorious in the two-day Touch Em All Tournament in Tracy. The Thunder allowed only 12 runs in six games while scoring 38. On June 27, they won two of their elimination games by the slimmest of margins with Ellie Eason delivering a walk-off single that scored Idaho Roye in the semifinals. Led by the powerful battery of Sarah Hanf who had 42 strikeouts in 20 innings and a 0.64 ERA and Emily Azemar who was flawless behind the plate and capped the tournament by gunning down a runner who was attempting to steal for the last out of the game, the Thunder completed the weekend with an impressive 9-2 victory over the Stockton Lightning.

www.egcitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elk Grove, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Sports
City
Tracy, CA
State
Idaho State
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Elk Grove Thunder 18u#Era#Thunder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. judge rules DACA program illegal, suspends new applications

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge in Texas on Friday blocked new applications to a program that protects immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation, but said the hundreds of thousands of people already enrolled would not be affected until further court rulings.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. sanctions Chinese officials over Hong Kong democracy crackdown

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on seven Chinese officials over Beijing's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, Washington's latest effort to hold China accountable for what it calls an erosion of rule of law in the former British colony. The sanctions, posted by...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy