SALINEVILLE — A Salineville man has been charged after police were called to his Maple Drive home and he was found with an antique handgun. Village police responded Wednesday to a call reporting a domestic disturbance with a firearm possibly involved and found a man and woman sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of the home. During the course of the investigation, police found an unloaded Forehand and Wadsworth (F&W) revolver in the vehicle, concealed between the front passenger seat and the center console.