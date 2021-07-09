Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Reports: Former Seahawk Frank Clark charged with felony possession of assault weapon

By Bob Condotta
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Seahawk defensive end Frank Clark, who has spent the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, has been charged with felony possession of an assault weapon in Los Angeles County, according to multiple reports Friday. If he is found guilty, the maximum sentence is three years in prison,...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Assault Weapon#Domestic Violence#American Football#Seahawk Frank Clark#The Kansas City Chiefs#Uzi#The Kansas City Star#Tmz#Seattle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Chiefs Star Arrested In Los Angeles On Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs star edge-rusher Frank Clark was arrested in the Los Angeles area Sunday night, per a report from TMZ Sports. Clark was reportedly in illegal possession of an uzi – an automatic submachine gun. He was booked into a Los Angeles-area jail with a bail set at $35,000.
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Richard Sherman’s Game & Bank Account Do All of the Talking

“I’m the best corner in the game! When you try me with a sorry receiver like Crabtree, that’s the result you gonna get.”. Meet Richard Sherman. He’s the type of corner National Football League fans dream of. He’s a trash-talking Pro Bowler who backs his mouth with his brains and his brains with his body. For opposing teams, Richard ‘Optimus Prime’ Sherman is a nightmare. But for Seattle Seahawks fans, Sherman in his prime was a dream come true.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 moves Chiefs can make to best replace Frank Clark if necessary

There could be trouble ahead for the reigning AFC champions in terms of their defensive unit. But the Kansas City Chiefs have some options. It has been a rough few months for Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark. The six-year pro has some legal issues after an arrest in March. Now the speculation begins on his future. Will he be suspended by the league? Will the organization part ways with him? It’s anyone’s guess at the moment and there are plenty of opinions.
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

Who is NFL’s Richard Sherman and why was he arrested?

GET to know NFL player Richard Sherman and why he was arrested. The former Seattle Seahawks player was allegedly arrested on July 14, 2021. Sherman was born on March 30, 1988 in California. Sherman was initially drafted by the Seahawks back in 2011 and helped them to win their first...
NFLArrowhead Pride

There is still hope for Frank Clark

Yeah know I've been a chiefs fan my whole life and we've all been through rough times Matt Cassel Brody Croyle Brady Quinn just to name a few hurtful memories. I got to say I'm disappointed in the fanbase lately, the way everyone keeps attacking players and just deciding that they're bums or horrible people thanking god that he got charged with this so the team can cut him its disgusting. It feels like when everyone was ready to hang Tyreek and he was proven innocent of everything in the end. Everyone seems so blinded by the success that we have now that no one is willing to give anyone a chance, especially when we don't know what Clarks been going through with those injuries. When we traded for Clark he was one of the best DE in the league and that hasn't changed, yeah it sucks that he hasn't been able to completely play up to what we expected but that doesn't mean he can't and doesn't mean he won't. We just got to have faith and believe in our players, like when we went 1-14 and our only win was against the undefeated packers. Lets have faith that Clark can be better and will be better if you want to give up after a few bumps and just call it quits you must not have been a fan very long. Cause there is no fan base except for the browns and the jags who have had more gut punches then we have. Our entire fan base has always been how are the chiefs going to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory for years until AR and AS came along. Now we have the honor of watching what could be the Greatest QB of all time in PM15. So please remember where we come from what we had to go through to get here and lets believe like we always have that anything is possible. Frank Clark is a Pro Bowl DE and I believe not only will he be cleared of all charges both for March and June but this will be the year he reminds everyone who he is! Rise up Chiefs Kingdom Remember who you are!!
NFLKAKE TV

Reports: Chiefs DE Frank Clark charged in gun case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been formally charged with felony possession of an assault weapon, TMZ Sports reports. The LA County District Attorney's Office tells ABC affiliate KMBC the charges stem from an arrest in March by the California Patrol, not the gun incident reported in June.
NFLtheScore

Chiefs' Clark charged with possession of firearm, could face jail time

Kansas City Chiefs pass-rusher Frank Clark has been charged with possession of an assault weapon and could face up to three years in prison, TMZ Sports reports. The L.A. County District Attorney's office confirmed the charge to NFL.com. The two-time Pro Bowler was arrested in California in March after two...
NFLYardbarker

What Do Frank Clark's Arrests Mean for His Contract with the Chiefs?

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested twice this offseason, and even if he doesn't see significant legal punishment, he could lose out on some money — and perhaps give the Chiefs some future flexibility. Ignoring the legal specifics of Clark's story, there are potential consequences to Clark's...
NFL247Sports

NFL reviewing Frank Clark's felony weapons arrest

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark could face disciplinary action from the NFL after a recent arrest on felony weapons charges that, if convicted, could result in three years of prison time. Sources close to Clark have told TMZ Sports that local authorities found an assault weapon — an uzi — inside his Lamborghini SUV during a routine traffic stop in Los Angeles.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy