Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

An Iconic Morgan Freeman Movie Is Now Available On Netflix

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough a mid-month acquisition by a streamer isn't wholly common, Netflix has managed to nab a fan favorite movie starring Morgan Freeman, 2002's The Sum of All Fears. Based on the novel by Tom Clancy, the film stars Freeman as Bill Cabot, the Director of the CIA, starring opposite Ben Affleck as the recurring Clancy character Jack Ryan. The film also starred Bridget Moynahan, James Cromwell, Liev Schreiber, Colm Feore, and Ciarán Hinds. Though The Sum of All Fears had a mixed critical response upon its release, it would gross over $193 million at the global box office (arriving right around the time Ben Affleck's star power was at one of its peaks).

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Chris Pine
Person
James Cromwell
Person
Colm Feore
Person
Bridget Moynahan
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Liev Schreiber
Person
Tom Clancy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Paramount#Olympus#Arab#Austrian#Neo Nazi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Paramount Reportedly Planning Star Trek Movie With Multiple Captain Kirks

Following the passing of Leonard Nimoy, fans were hoping that William Shatner would occupy the legacy role occupied by his former co-star in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek franchise. The idea of alternate timelines was largely dropped for Justin Lin’s Beyond, though, before the planned fourth installment found itself mired in development hell, and it’s still yet to escape.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

This 2016 Romantic Comedy Starring Jennifer Aniston Is Now The Most-Watched Movie On Netflix

For most of 2021, genre movies and animated flicks have dominated the Netflix platform. Awake, Wish Dragon, The Ice Road, Dog Gone Trouble, Fear Street Part 1: 1994, The Mitchells vs. The Machines—these are the kinds of films that have led the Top 10 charts for the past several weeks. It’s also been quite some time since a new release wasn’t the most popular movie on Netflix.
TV & VideosInside the Magic

Iconic Disney Movie Disappears From Netflix This Week

Following the Disney Renaissance in the late 1980s and 1990s — which saw Princess Ariel in The Little Mermaid (1989), Princess Belle in Beauty and the Beast (1991), and Princess Jasmine in Aladdin (1992), Disney Princess fans went years without a new Princess to fall in love with. Then, in 2009, Princess Tiana graced movie screens in The Princess and the Frog.
Moviesnetflixlife.com

50 best Netflix movies to watch right now

Starring Kevin Hart, Alfre Woodard, Dewanda Wise, Lil Rel Howery, Melody Hurd, Anthony Carrigan, Frankie R. Faison, and Paul Reiser. Fatherhood is one of the best Netflix movies of the year so far. The new Netflix original film premiered on June 18, 2021, right before Father’s Day. The movie is...
MoviesCollider

'WandaVision's Matt Shakman Will Direct the Next 'Star Trek' Movie

The next Star Trek movie has landed its director in WandaVision hotshot Matt Shakman. The director will now helm the next installment in the space odyssey franchise, which has had some developmental issues over the last few years. Deadline first reported the news on Shakman's hire — the same day WandaVision nabbed 23 Emmy nominations (including Shakman for Best Director for a Limited Series). According to the outlet, things will start moving quickly for the film, which is set to start production in the spring. With WandaVision being the massive success that it was, we have all the hope in the world that Shakman will carry that same energy onto the USS Enterprise.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Beloved Will Ferrell Movie Is Dominating Netflix

NASCAR is a uniquely American phenomenon, which would go a long way to explaining why Adam McKay and Will Ferrell‘s Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby would prove to be a huge success after earning $163 million at the box office, even though less than 10% of that total came from markets outside the United States.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Netflix lands Windfall movie

Windfall, a Hitchcockian thriller directed by Charlie McDowell and written by Justin Lader, has been acquired by Netflix for a reported “large 8-figure deal”. The movie stars Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother, Forgetting Sarah Marshall), Lily Collins (Les Misérables, Emily in Paris), and Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad, Jungle Cruise) and tells the story of a young couple who arrive at their vacation home to discover it is in the process of being robbed.
MoviesComicBook

John Wick Star Ian McShane Returning for Chapter 4

The fourth installment in the popular John Wick action franchise is currently in production, and many of the beloved stars from earlier films in the series are making their return. Keanu Reeves is obviously reprising his role as the titular assassin on the run in John Wick: Chapter 4, and news broke recently that Lance Reddick would be returning to the fold as Charon. Now, with filming underway, Ian McShane is preparing his fourth John Wick appearance.
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in July 2021

After a few relatively quiet months in the late spring and early summer, things are finally starting to heat up on Netflix, as the streaming giant complements its must-see TV lineup (“I Think You Should Leave!” “Too Hot to Handle: Brazil!”) with its most exciting original film project in a minute: Leigh Janiak’s “Fear Street Trilogy.” Beyond that, Netflix’s July slate is highlighted by the Karen Gillan/Michelle Yeoh action spectacle “Gunpowder Milkshake,” the star-studded Jojo Moyes adaptation “The Last Letter from Your Lover,” and a massive assortment of unseen international titles that run the gamut from Germany’s “Blood Red Sky” (about a plane hijacking interrupted by vampires) to Indonesia’s “A Perfect Fit” (a rom-com about a fashion blogger whose destiny is interrupted by the perfect shoes, and hopefully also vampires).
TV Showsgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: Is No Sudden Move on Netflix? – Netflix News

The crime thriller No Sudden Move from director Steven Soderbergh is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes leading to widespread speculation as to whether or not the film occupies a place within Netflix’s extensive library. Soderbergh is notoriously known for such motion pictures as Ocean’s Eleven, Traffic, and Logan Lucky, as...
Movies9News

Karen Gillan Wants Meryl Streep for the 'Gunpowder Milkshake' Sequel (Exclusive)

At one point while filming Gunpowder Milkshake, Karen Gillan found herself on set with Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Lena Headey and Michelle Yeoh. "I was pretty starstruck, to be honest," Gillan admits to ET's Ash Crossan. "I was trying to like play it cool but thinking, 'Oh my god, I'm surrounded by legends. How am I meant to behave in the presence of legends? I don't know!'"
TV & VideosBrenham Banner-Press

Luther movie heads for Netflix

The 'Luther' movie will reportedly head into production at Netflix. According to the website Giant Freakin' Robot, the streamer has obtained the rights to the new film, which is based on the BBC TV series that features Idris Elba as the titular detective DCI John Luther. Jamie Payne, who directed...
MoviesComicBook

Indiana Jones 5 Adds Antonio Banderas to Cast

Antonio Banderas will be joining Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5. According to reports, Banderas has closed a deal to join the next Indiana Jones film - though no details of what role he would play in the film have been shared. That tracks, as pretty much everything about Indiana Jones 5's story and characters are unknown at this time. Director James Mangold (Logan, The Wolverine) is directing this installment from a script he wrote with Jez and John-Henry Butterworth. Alongside Harrison Ford and Antonio Banderas, the cast includes big names like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Casting: Zaror, Kendrick, Brosnan, Corden

Marko Zaror (“From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series”), is in negotiations to join the fourth “John Wick” film at Lionsgate. Zaror will play one of the main pursuers of Wick in the film. Zaror joins a cast that includes Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Lance Reddick and...
Moviesgamingideology.com

Netflix Movies: Is The Misfits on Netflix? – Netflix News

The heist comedy flick The Misfits has former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan returning to the big screen action genre, and many people are hoping that the movie is one of the exceptional options on Netflix. The Misfits’ story takes place in the Middle East and follows renowned criminal mastermind...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Robert Downey Jr. to Co-Star in Adaptation of 'The Sympathizer' for HBO and A24

Viet Thanh Nguyen’s best-selling debut espionage thriller “The Sympathizer” is getting the silver screen treatment at HBO from A24. Robert Downey Jr. (“The Avengers” franchise, “Iron Man”) will co-star as well as produce the show. Park Chan-wook, director of 2003’s “Oldboy” and 2016’s “The Handmaiden,” will serve as co-showrunner with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy