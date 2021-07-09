An Iconic Morgan Freeman Movie Is Now Available On Netflix
Though a mid-month acquisition by a streamer isn't wholly common, Netflix has managed to nab a fan favorite movie starring Morgan Freeman, 2002's The Sum of All Fears. Based on the novel by Tom Clancy, the film stars Freeman as Bill Cabot, the Director of the CIA, starring opposite Ben Affleck as the recurring Clancy character Jack Ryan. The film also starred Bridget Moynahan, James Cromwell, Liev Schreiber, Colm Feore, and Ciarán Hinds. Though The Sum of All Fears had a mixed critical response upon its release, it would gross over $193 million at the global box office (arriving right around the time Ben Affleck's star power was at one of its peaks).comicbook.com
Comments / 0