More than 33MILLION to tune in for Euro 2020 final for England V Italy – making it most-watched event in UK TV history

MORE than 33 million people will tune in to watch the Euro 2020 final – making it the most watched event in UK TV history.

England face Italy in their biggest game in more than half a century, with record-breaking viewing figures smashing those for the 1966 World Cup final.

Around 26 million will watch the game on TV, which is being shown both by the BBC and ITV.

Seven million more will tune in on iPlayer and ITV Hub via phones, iPads and computers.

An additional two million – excluded from ratings – will watch in 35,000 pubs where beer chucking frenzy is expected to greet English goals.

Wednesday’s 2-1 semi-final triumph over Denmark was the most-watched football match ever on a single channel with figures of 27.6 million viewers on ITV.

But tomorrow’s final is poised to beat the 1966 World Cup Final (32.3million), Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997 (32.1million) and the Apollo 13 splashdown in 1970 (28.6 million).

It also smash Boris Johnson’s March 2020 lockdown broadcast (27.7 million) and the 2012 Olympics’ opening ceremony (26.9million).

The Beeb is set to thrash ITV in the ratings battle, with four times more viewers after the commercial channel’s commentary team was widely slated on Wednesday.

Ex-BBC director of sport Roger Mosey said: “I predict a significantly bigger TV audience than London 2012 and a landslide victory for the BBC over ITV.”

Bookmakers Ladbrokes cut odds on the game being the most-watched event in UK history to 4/5.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Football is coming home and so is a record TV audience.”

As well as huge viewing figures, a whopping 7.1 million pints will be guzzled during the match, according to The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA).

And throughout the day itself almost 13 million could be sold.

If England are victorious, it will be the squad’s first major win since 1966.

Its stars have vowed to celebrate in style should they triumph – with a Wild West trip to Las Vegas on the cards.

Party animal Jack Grealish and goalie Jordan Pickford have revealed they will lead a posse of players to the glitzy gambling mecca for a mega knees-up.

Pals set to join in the fun trip include lifelong pals Mason Mount and Declan Rice plus Three Lions teammate Ben Chilwell.

And football fans will also celebrate the win – with a late start on Monday and a potential extra Bank Holiday in August.

Schools and businesses are already planning on opening late on Monday to allow fans to recover from a late night.

And Boris is poised to give Brits an official day off if England ‘bring it home’ after more than 346,000 people signed a petition.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 8pm.