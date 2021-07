Westbound U.S. 50 Accident Causes Injury Following Two-Vehicle Collision. A traffic injury was reported in Sacramento on June 29 following a two-vehicle crash on the West Side Freeway. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the collision occurred along westbound U.S. 50 at the connector to northbound I-5 around 7:16 p.m. and involved a black sedan and an SUV. The sedan ended up sideways on the highway blocking both lanes, and there was a wide debris field caused by the accident as well as the destruction of a safety barrier.