Utica, N.Y. — A Utica man was charged Wednesday for his role in a July 5 shootout where one man was shot in the head, police said. Idris Brown, 22, of Utica, was identified by police as a passenger in a vehicle involved in the shootout that happened at about 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of James Street and Seymour Avenue, according to a news release issued by Utica police.