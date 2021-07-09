Column: Know their stories

This guest column is written in tribute to The Ellettsville Journal by Jerry Pittsford, of Ellettsville. The article on the Ellettsville Journal on the front page of The Herald-Times (June 29, 2021) reported that this venerable newspaper will cease publication on Aug. 4, 2021. The article could have done more to memorialize the founding of this newspaper, and the important role it played in recording the history of Ellettsville, but, fortunately, those are well-established in the local history of our once little town. However, if I might be indulged, I would like to note that as I write this we are just a few hours from the anniversary of founding of The Journal.