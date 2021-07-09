Column: Know their stories
The Fourth of July, our annual celebration of nationhood, is the day in our country’s history we declared our quest for freedom. Then and now, Independence Day represents our efforts as Americans to earn and keep the very liberties our Founding Fathers worked so hard to establish. And as we commemorate this day each year, we can be reminded that even with our diverse views and visible flaws, we remain “the land of the free and the home of the brave.”www.chronicle-independent.com
