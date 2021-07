The Johnson County 4-H and Agricultural Fair is gearing up for a full-throttle return after last year’s fair featured only live-streamed 4-H activities. Now that COVID-19 cases are decreasing in Johnson County, with just eight new cases reported this week so far, precautions at the event will be minimal. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up and individuals will not be required to wear masks, a sharp contrast to last year’s canceled and virtual events just a few months after the pandemic was declared a public health emergency. Now, along with the typical fair events, the Johnson County Health Department will host a vaccine clinic at the fair.