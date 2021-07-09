Drunk “Dirty Dancing” Move Goes Horribly, Horribly Wrong

OOF…

Pulling off the epic “Dirty Dancing” move require, skill, strength, and a certain Patrick Swayze-esque je ne sais quoi that only a few possess. And while with hours and hours of practice you may be able to pull it off, whipping it out at a cocktail party after one too many mimosas is the exact opposite of when you should be doing that.

According to New York Post, choreographer Millie Slennett is lucky to even be walking around after the nasty fall. What began a family dance-off, ended with panic when the botched “Dirty Dancing” move found Millie crashing hard on her neck.

“I kept trying to lift my legs higher and then they got above my head. It went from fine to not fine within like 0.3 seconds. I’m so lucky. It could have been so much worse … I could have died.”

Alcohol… making people do dumb shit since the beginning of time…

Thankfully, Millie walked away with only a few bruises and a stiff neck. Rather, thankfully, she even walked away at all…

You know who could pull it off though?

Ryan Gosling…