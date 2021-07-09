Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Drunk “Dirty Dancing” Move Goes Horribly, Horribly Wrong

Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Af9qA_0asVvHkW00

OOF…

Pulling off the epic “Dirty Dancing” move require, skill, strength, and a certain Patrick Swayze-esque je ne sais quoi that only a few possess. And while with hours and hours of practice you may be able to pull it off, whipping it out at a cocktail party after one too many mimosas is the exact opposite of when you should be doing that.

According to New York Post, choreographer Millie Slennett is lucky to even be walking around after the nasty fall. What began a family dance-off, ended with panic when the botched “Dirty Dancing” move found Millie crashing hard on her neck.

“I kept trying to lift my legs higher and then they got above my head. It went from fine to not fine within like 0.3 seconds. I’m so lucky. It could have been so much worse … I could have died.”

Alcohol… making people do dumb shit since the beginning of time…

Thankfully, Millie walked away with only a few bruises and a stiff neck. Rather, thankfully, she even walked away at all…

You know who could pull it off though?

Ryan Gosling…

Comments / 0

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

60K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Gosling
Person
Patrick Swayze
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Dirty Dancing#Alcohol#Stiff Neck#New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Behind Viral VideosCosmopolitan

People Are Losing It at This Video of Addison Rae Filming a TikTok in Front of Someone Trying to Work

If there’s one thing we know about being a social media sensation and especially a TikToker, it’s that there is no room for embarrassment. Whether vlogging in busy shops or dancing in public places, you’ve got to be willing to just go with it! Which is exactly what’s going on in new behind-the-scenes footage of Addison Rae filming a TikTok dance in a restaurant while a man behind her awkwardly tries to work on his laptop. Props to her and him, quite frankly.
MoviesInside the Magic

Disney Fans’ Attempt to Move Life-Size Sully Goes Terrifyingly Wrong

Disney fans like to share their love for Disney in a variety of ways. From booking Disney vacations to decorating your home to binging Disney films and series weekly, there is no shortage of magic when it comes to Disney!. Some Disney fans may even love specific films so much...
Theater & DanceDecider

‘Dirty Dancing’

Are you stuck at home for the 4th of July holiday? Take a trip to the Catskills (and back in time to 1987) with Dirty Dancing, arguably one of the best dancing movies and standards-setter for any hopeless romantic young woman going on a wholesome family vacation. It’s the summer of 1963 and innocent, 17-year-old Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) takes a trip with her family only to meet the handsome dance instructor and soon-to-be love of her life, Johnny Castle (the late and great, Patrick Swayze). How do they connect? Well, behind her parents back for one. But mostly through the language of (dirty) dancing. As the perfect movie to kick off the holiday weekend and the rest of the summer, Dirty Dancing will have you crazy for Swayze in no time.
Los Angeles, CAComplex

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Reportedly Found Dead at 31

Adult film star Dahlia Sky was found dead inside her car late last month in Los Angeles in what is being investigated as a “potential suicide.” She was 31. LAPD detective Dave Peteque told AVN that Sky was discovered on June 30 in the Devonshire area of the San Fernando Valley. Peteque said “there’s no evidence at this time that there’s any foul play.” Authorities have yet to receive the autopsy results from the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker Shares Steamy Photo of Girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian in His Lap in His Cadillac

Steamy! Travis Barker shared sexy photos of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian sitting in his lap in his Cadillac on Friday, June 18. “She likes riding with the top down,” the 45-year-old captioned the set of three sultry snapshots of the couple, who first sparked romance rumors in January. In the first photo, Travis wrapped his arms around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who was dressed in a black tube top and black leather flares. In the second pic, the 42-year-old sat on her boyfriends lap in the passenger seat of the car with the door open. The Blink-182 drummer had his left hand wrapped around Kourt’s waist. The happy couple were all smiles as they were caught laughing in the final photo.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

A Look Inside Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher's Stunning Farmhouse

Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher managed to get through quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic with one surprising activity thanks to their elaborate farmhouse. The couple, who wed in 2015 and share two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri, built their Los Angeles home while Kunis was pregnant with their first child back in 2014, and the celebrity couple had their family in mind. With Kutcher having been born in Iowa and Kunis born in the Ukraine, it only made sense for the pair to build a farmhouse in which to raise their kids. "To feel tranquility in a space, everything needs to be in order," said Kutcher of his home to Architectural Digest. "If the world around you isn't in order, it's hard to get your brain in order. When we're in our home, the world just makes sense."
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sharon Stone poses in just a T-shirt in photo that causes a stir

Sharon Stone has shared glimpses into her home before, but none that get our pulses racing with the feeling of nostalgia quite like this. The actress posted a snapshot of her in her home, wearing nothing but a T-shirt and posing with what looks like a tube of liquid lipstick. "Been there, done that; got the T-Shirt" she captioned it.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'I thought he was some weirdo!' Partygoer develops disposable camera film to find she danced and took selfies with Paul Mescal... two months before he soared to fame on Normal People

A partygoer developed an old disposable camera only to realise she had snaps from a random night out with Paul Mescal. Orlmae Joscon simply thought the Irish heartthrob was 'some weirdo.'. She had absolutely no clue who the actor was - and had no idea she had snapped a photo...
Family Relationshipsamomama.com

Young Man Leaves His Pregnant Girlfriend, His Parents Teach Him a Lesson – Story of the Day

A young man refuses to take responsibility for the baby when his girlfriend announces their pregnancy, but his parents show him that life is all about choices. “I can’t believe this is happening,” Lance said, shocked. Molly had just shown him the pregnancy test and had tears running down her face. They were going to become parents, but he was just 21 years old, while Molly was 19.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Christina Haack will keep FIVE houses, her 8.5 carat wedding ring and two cars while ex husband Ant Anstead holds onto seven luxury vehicles and his businesses post-divorce

Christina Haack and ex husband Ant Anstead are now divvying up their joint assets, a month after finalizing their divorce. The couple, who wed in 2018 and split less than two-years later, has agreed to let HGTV diva Haack, 38, keep four California properties and one Tennessee spot while Wheeler Dealers host Anstead, 42, will hold on to seven vehicles, according to TMZ.
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Madonna Shares Video of Son David Banda Getting His First Piercing

Madonna's son David Banda has had numerous memorable moments documented on Instagram, from enjoying the "freeing" experience of wearing a dress to channeling Freddie Mercury during a living room performance. And 15-year-old David landed another moment in the spotlight on Sunday, when his pop icon mother shared footage of him...

Comments / 0

Community Policy