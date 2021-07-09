Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: David Price Opens Final Home Stand Before All-Star Break
After going 5-3 on their East Coast road trip, the Los Angeles Dodgers return home for the start of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers improved to 54-34 with Thursday’s win over the Miami Marlins and trail the first-place San Francisco Giants by only one game in the National League West standings. The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, own baseball’s worst record at 25-64.dodgerblue.com
