Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: David Price Opens Final Home Stand Before All-Star Break

In an almost two-hour conversation on the 'Stros Across the Globe podcast released Tuesday, former Astros slugger Evan Gattis didn't shy away from talk of cheating. Gattis admitted he was a big proponent of the Astros' system during their World Series championship season in which they had access to live video where they could decipher the catcher's signals, then relay them to the batter by banging on a trash can.