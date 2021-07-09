Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: David Price Opens Final Home Stand Before All-Star Break

dodgerblue.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter going 5-3 on their East Coast road trip, the Los Angeles Dodgers return home for the start of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers improved to 54-34 with Thursday’s win over the Miami Marlins and trail the first-place San Francisco Giants by only one game in the National League West standings. The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, own baseball’s worst record at 25-64.

dodgerblue.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Justin Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks Vs#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Miami Marlins#National League West#Era#Fip#Dodger Blue Youtube
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Dodgers, Rangers Reportedly Agree To Thursday Trade

The Dodgers are reportedly sending right-hand reliever Dennis Santana to the Texas Rangers in exchange for a young pitching prospect. Santana is a promising young pitcher, but has been inconsistent this season. The RHP has a 6.0 ERA in 16 game appearances this year. He’s allowed 18 hits and 10 earned runs. The Rangers are offering the 25-year-old another chance after receiving him from the Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Report: White Sox to Get Eduardo Escobar in Diamondbacks Trade

Report: Sox to strike deal with D-backs for Eduardo Escobar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox could be getting a reinforcement, according to a report. With second baseman Nick Madrigal out for the season after tearing his hamstring earlier this month, the White Sox are on...
MLBgiants365.com

Giants announcers are still sick of Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer hasn't been doing so well of late, coincidentally since MLB banned sticky stuff. But on Monday, he did manage to get the best of the NL-leading San Francisco Giants, striking out eight in six innings of work in a 3-2 victory. At one point in the fourth inning, Bauer was closely examined by umpires for any foreign substances.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Evan Gattis says Astros players told Dodgers to cool it on cheating talk

In an almost two-hour conversation on the 'Stros Across the Globe podcast released Tuesday, former Astros slugger Evan Gattis didn't shy away from talk of cheating. Gattis admitted he was a big proponent of the Astros' system during their World Series championship season in which they had access to live video where they could decipher the catcher's signals, then relay them to the batter by banging on a trash can.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers Rumors: LA chasing playoff ace and former nemesis?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to have to reinforce their rotation at the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline. Why not go with by far the most available “been there, done that” playoff ace on the market? Just scrub all past images of his playoff success from your mind, and you should be fine.
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Walker Buehler’s Fiancée is His Biggest Fan

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler has made an impressive entrance to Major League Baseball, emerging as one of the top young arms in the game on an already-loaded Dodgers roster. Equipped with a blazing fastball and wipeout off-speed pitches, Buehler has taken no days off sending opposing hitters back to the dugout.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Betting Odds and Predictions For Friday’s Bullpen Game

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks will kick off a 3-game series this weekend starting tonight in Los Angeles. It should be an interesting matchup between the 2 NL West teams with the Dodgers dealing with a series of issues in their starting rotation. That has led to Dave Roberts once again going with a bullpen game on Friday, the team’s third of the week.
MLBchatsports.com

MLB announces starters for All-Star Game, and there are more Pirates than Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers, National League, Los Angeles Angels, 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Fernando Tatís Jr., Atlanta Braves. The starters for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game have been announced, and some selections were more surprising than others. The...
MLBCulpeper Star Exponent

Former Virginia star Chris Taylor to make first career MLB All-Star Game appearance

Chris Taylor’s versatility often goes overlooked. This season, stellar play from the utility man handed him a well-earned recognition: a spot on his first MLB All-Star team. “It’s a dream come true,” Taylor told MLB.com. “When you’re a little kid playing in the backyard, you always dream of being a big league All-Star and you watch that All-Star Game every year and you hope to be there someday.”
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Series Preview: Homemade Snake Tacos, Diamondbacks Visit LA

As the Dodgers approach the All-Star break, it is hard to argue it could possibly come at a better time for the defending World Series Champions. To call their road trip to Washington and Miami tumultuous would be an understatement – in the span of 8 days, the Dodgers experienced a season’s worth of ups and downs.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Dodgers ace Trevor Bauer to be out through at least All-Star break?

Los Angeles Dodgers ace and reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer is on paid administrative leave until at least Friday amid disturbing allegations of sexual assault. According to ESPN, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Monday he does not envision Bauer immediately returning to the rotation if...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Will Have Zero Starters in the 2021 All-Star Game

The Dodgers will not have any position players in the starting lineup during the 2021 All-Star Game. Baseball fans took part in the second phase of voting to determine the AL and NL starters, and Los Angeles did not have a single player finish in first at their position. That...

Comments / 0

Community Policy